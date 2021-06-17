 Skip to main content

Amneal's Avastin-Referred Biosimilar Under FDA Review For Colorectal Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 10:31am   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted for review Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NYSE: AMRX) marketing application seeking approval for Bevacizumab, under Section 351(k) pathway of the Public Health Service Act.
  • The covers for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, in combination with IV fluorouracil-based chemotherapy for first- or second-line therapy and metastatic colorectal cancer, in combination with fluoropyrimidine-irinotecan- or fluoropyrimidine-oxaliplatin-based chemotherapy for second-line treatment in patients who have progressed on a first-line Alymsys-containing regimen.
  • The goal date would be in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Bevacizumab is the biosimilar version of Roche Holding AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Avastin and, when approved, will be marketed under the proprietary name Alymsys.
  • Alymsys was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in February.
  • Price Action: AMRX shares are up 1.56% at $5.68 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

