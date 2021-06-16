Why Altimmune Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares are trading higher after the company announced interim data from its ALT-801 Phase 1 trial. Weight loss of 5.4% at 6 weeks was achieved, surpassing the pre-established target of 2%.

The company plans to file an additional IND and initiate an obesity program in 2021.

Altimmune Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It is involved in the business of developing products that engage, stimulate and improve immune responses for the prevention and treatment of liver diseases.

At the time of publication, Altimmune shares were trading 29.2% higher at $18.27. The stock has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $35.10.