 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cyclerion Out-Licenses Praliciguat to Akebia, Announces $18M Capital Raise

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Share:
Cyclerion Out-Licenses Praliciguat to Akebia, Announces $18M Capital Raise
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) has entered into an exclusive, global license agreement with Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) for the development and commercialization of praliciguat.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Akebia will be solely responsible for the research, development, and commercialization of praliciguat globally.
  • Cyclerion is eligible to receive up to $225 million in pre-commercial milestones, including up to $15 million in the first 18 months.
  • Total potential future milestone payments could result in up to $585M.
  • Cyclerion is also eligible to receive tiered, sales-based royalties ranging from single-digit to high-teen percentages.
  • Separately, Cyclerion has announced a private placement of approximately $18 million to a consortium of investors.
  • The Company will sell around 5.7 million shares at $3.12 per share.
  • "This capital, coupled with the praliciguat out-license announced today, reinforces our strategic focus in CNS and will accelerate the advancement of clinical studies for CY6463 and the further development of our next generation molecule, CY3018," said Peter Hecht, CEO.
  • Price Action: CYCN stock is up 4.02% at $3.36, and AKBA shares up 0.45% at $3.35 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKBA + CYCN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Looking Into Akebia Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Jumps as FDA Accepts Vadadustat US Application in CKD-Related Anemia
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Recap: Akebia Therapeutics Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Offerings Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com