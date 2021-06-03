 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alpine Immune Sciences' Autoimmune Disease Candidate ALPN-303 Shows Promise in Preclinical Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:
Alpine Immune Sciences' Autoimmune Disease Candidate ALPN-303 Shows Promise in Preclinical Studies
  • Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN) has presented the preclinical data from its ALPN-303 program at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) European Congress of Rheumatology Virtual Meeting.
  • ALPN-303 inhibited the activity of the B cell cytokines APRIL and BAFF more potently than wild-type TACI-Fc counterparts, as well as an anti-BAFF antibody.
  • ALPN-303 exhibited favorable preliminary developability characteristics, including higher serum exposure, lower clinical doses, or longer dosing intervals compared to WT TACI-Fc therapeutics.
  • In a mouse model of lupus, ALPN-303 treatment significantly suppressed anti-double-stranded DNA antibody titers, inflammation in the kidneys (glomerulonephritis), and salivary glands (sialadenitis) while preserving renal function and improving survival.
  • ALPN-303 is a potential candidate for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, focusing on B cell-related disorders.
  • The first-in-human study is expected to start in later 2021.
  • See the slide presentation here.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ALPN shares closed at $10.14 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALPN)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Front And Center, FDA Decisions Due For Scynexis, Liminal And Alkermes
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: autoimmune diseases BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com