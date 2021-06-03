Alpine Immune Sciences' Autoimmune Disease Candidate ALPN-303 Shows Promise in Preclinical Studies
- Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN) has presented the preclinical data from its ALPN-303 program at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) European Congress of Rheumatology Virtual Meeting.
- ALPN-303 inhibited the activity of the B cell cytokines APRIL and BAFF more potently than wild-type TACI-Fc counterparts, as well as an anti-BAFF antibody.
- ALPN-303 exhibited favorable preliminary developability characteristics, including higher serum exposure, lower clinical doses, or longer dosing intervals compared to WT TACI-Fc therapeutics.
- In a mouse model of lupus, ALPN-303 treatment significantly suppressed anti-double-stranded DNA antibody titers, inflammation in the kidneys (glomerulonephritis), and salivary glands (sialadenitis) while preserving renal function and improving survival.
- ALPN-303 is a potential candidate for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, focusing on B cell-related disorders.
- The first-in-human study is expected to start in later 2021.
- See the slide presentation here.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: ALPN shares closed at $10.14 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: autoimmune diseases BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General