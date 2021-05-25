AbbVie-Roche Win European Approval for Venclyxto in Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- The European Commission has approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Venclyxto (venetoclax) for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- Venclyxto is approved in combination with a hypomethylating agent, azacitidine or decitabine, in AML patients ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.
- It is the third extension of indications for Venclyxto, a first-in-class B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) inhibitor. BCL-2 is a protein that prevents cancer cells from undergoing apoptosis, the process that leads to the natural death or self-destruction of cancer cells.
- Venclyxto is being developed by AbbVie and Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY).
- Price Action: RHHBY stock is up 1.2% at 4$43.67, while ABBV shares are down 0.8% at $114.96 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs European Commission myeloid leukemiaBiotech News Health Care FDA General