 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AbbVie-Roche Win European Approval for Venclyxto in Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 11:28am   Comments
Share:
AbbVie-Roche Win European Approval for Venclyxto in Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia
  • The European Commission has approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Venclyxto (venetoclax) for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • Venclyxto is approved in combination with a hypomethylating agent, azacitidine or decitabine, in AML patients ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.
  • It is the third extension of indications for Venclyxto, a first-in-class B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) inhibitor. BCL-2 is a protein that prevents cancer cells from undergoing apoptosis, the process that leads to the natural death or self-destruction of cancer cells.
  • Venclyxto is being developed by AbbVie and Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY).
  • Price Action: RHHBY stock is up 1.2% at 4$43.67, while ABBV shares are down 0.8% at $114.96 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

Pieris Stock Surges on Development Pact with Genentech for Respiratory, Ophthalmology Settings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer In Vaccine Supply Talks With India, Provention In Focus Ahead Of Briefing Doc, NeuroRx To List Via SPAC Deal
Exelixis' Cabometyx, Roche's Tecentriq Combo Achieves 27% ORR in High-Risk Prostate Cancer Patients
I-Mab Showcases Early Data On Uliledlimab/Atezolizumab Combo In Advanced Cancer Settings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Iovance To Delay Regulatory Filing For Cancer Therapy, Departures At Passage Bio, Positive Readout For Silence Therapeutics
Sarepta's Stock Trading Higher As Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Gene Therapy Shows Promise In Open-Label Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs European Commission myeloid leukemiaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com