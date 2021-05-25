Sanofi, Walvax COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trials to Commence in Mexico: Reuters
- Mexico Foreign Minister Marcel Ebrard said that the country would begin phase 3 trials for COVID-19 vaccines by Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and China's Walvax soon.
- Mexico's health regulator Cofepris approved trials of the Sanofi vaccine, which uses a recombinant protein-based technology, Ebrard added, reports Reuters.
- "In Mexico, phase 3 of very diverse vaccines have already been carried out or are being carried out," Ebrard said in a virtual event. "Two new phase 3 (trials) are about to start... one is Walvax, which is a Chinese vaccine.. and today they notified us via Cofepris, (the other is) Sanofi, with a recombinant protein."
- Mexico's own "Patria" COVID-19 vaccine will enter phase two trials shortly, Ebrard said. Emergency use approval for the home-grown vaccine is expected in 2021.
- Mexico has so far received about 33.5 million vaccine doses from foreign suppliers, including Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN), and China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ: SVA), according to government data.
- Ebrard said Mexico would have 40 million doses by June, increasing to 65 million by July.
- Price Action: SNY shares are up 0.71% at $54.05 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
