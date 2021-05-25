 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sanofi, Walvax COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trials to Commence in Mexico: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Share:
Sanofi, Walvax COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trials to Commence in Mexico: Reuters
  • Mexico Foreign Minister Marcel Ebrard said that the country would begin phase 3 trials for COVID-19 vaccines by Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and China's Walvax soon.
  • Mexico's health regulator Cofepris approved trials of the Sanofi vaccine, which uses a recombinant protein-based technology, Ebrard added, reports Reuters.
  • "In Mexico, phase 3 of very diverse vaccines have already been carried out or are being carried out," Ebrard said in a virtual event. "Two new phase 3 (trials) are about to start... one is Walvax, which is a Chinese vaccine.. and today they notified us via Cofepris, (the other is) Sanofi, with a recombinant protein."
  • Mexico's own "Patria" COVID-19 vaccine will enter phase two trials shortly, Ebrard said. Emergency use approval for the home-grown vaccine is expected in 2021.
  • Mexico has so far received about 33.5 million vaccine doses from foreign suppliers, including Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN), and China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ: SVA), according to government data.
  • Ebrard said Mexico would have 40 million doses by June, increasing to 65 million by July.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are up 0.71% at $54.05 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + SNY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer In Vaccine Supply Talks With India, Provention In Focus Ahead Of Briefing Doc, NeuroRx To List Via SPAC Deal
Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against Variant Found in India: CNBC
Pfizer Starts Testing Pneumococcal Vaccine Candidate Along With COVID-19 Booster Shot
Regeneron-Sanofi's Libtayo Scores CHMP's Positive Opinion For Two Advanced Cancer Settings
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 23-29): Eton, Lantheus FDA Decisions, Adcom Test For Provention, Chiasma Data Presentation
Pfizer Hits Deadlock With India Over Vaccine Indemnity Issue: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com