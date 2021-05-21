Genmab - Janssen's Darzalex Wins Positive Opinion In Europe For Two New Indications
- Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting marketing authorization to Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) and its partner Janssen Biotech Inc's Darzalex (daratumumab) subcutaneous for amyloidosis.
- The opinion is for daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone to treat adult patients with newly diagnosed systemic light-chain amyloidosis.
- The CHMP also issued a positive opinion recommending Darzalex SC in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in pre-treated adult multiple myeloma patients.
- Price Action: GMAB shares are up 1.76% at $39.36 during the market session on the last check Friday.
