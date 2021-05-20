PDS Biotech's Triplet Therapy Shows Clinical Activity In Advanced HPV-Associated Malignancies
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) has announced the publication of an abstract by the American Society of Clinical Oncology summarizing interim data from the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-led Phase 2 trial evaluating a combination of PDS0101, M9241, and bintrafusp alfa in patients with HPV 16+ relapsed or refractory advanced cancer.
- Data will be presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting and is expected to include results from a larger sample than the 14 patients included in the abstract.
- Fourteen patients with advanced HPV 16+ cancers (5 cervical, 2 vaginal/vulvar, 4 anal, 3 oropharyngeal) were treated.
- 10/14 (71%) patients have had objective responses, including 1 complete response (anal cancer) and 9 partial responses (3 cervical, 2 vulvar/vaginal, 2 anal, 2 oropharyngeal), with 9/10 of these responses ongoing after a median of 5 months of follow up.
- 4/14 (28.6%) patients had severe treatment-related toxicity.
- The triple combination demonstrated a manageable safety profile along with early evidence of notable clinical activity.
- Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits maintains a Buy and raises the price target from $10 to $11.
- Price Action: PDSB shares are up 10.4% at $6.34 on the last check Thursday.
