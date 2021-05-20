 Skip to main content

Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Non-Inferior To Titrated Insulin Glargine In Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 9:26am   Comments
  • Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) has reported topline data from Phase 3 SURPASS-4 clinical trial evaluating tirzepatide in adults with type 2 diabetes and increased cardiovascular risk.
  • Measuring the GLP-1 receptor agonist tirzepatide against titrated insulin glargine, Lilly reported that its program hit all primary and key secondary endpoints across three dosage levels.
  • The primary endpoint was measured at 52 weeks, and many participants continued treatment beyond 52 weeks, some up to two years.
  • It’s the fifth Phase 3 study Lilly has completed for the candidate, and now it plans to submit details to regulatory authorities later in 2021.
  • Participants began the study with an average baseline A1C of 8.52%, and each of the treatment arms lowered the levels at a significant rate compared to titrated insulin glargine, Lilly said.
  • At one year, the changes for each escalating dose were -2.24%, -2.43% and -2.58%, against -1.44% for the control.
  • Tirzepatide reduced weight from the average baseline by 8.1%, 10.7%, and 13% for the three arms, respectively.
  • Meanwhile, participants in the titrated insulin glargine arm saw a mean weight increase of 2.2% relative to the baseline.
  • Lilly noted that the overall safety results in the study were consistent with the profile of the GLP-1 class, with gastrointestinal side effects proving to be the most common such as nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.
  • Price Action: LLY shares closed at $196.5 on Wednesday.

