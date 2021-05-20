 Skip to main content

I-Mab Showcases Early Data On Uliledlimab/Atezolizumab Combo In Advanced Cancer Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 6:17am   Comments
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMABunveiled early results from Phase 1 study evaluating uliledlimab in combination with Roche Holdings AG’s (OTC: RHHBY) Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in patients with advanced cancer.
  • An abstract detailing data from the trial will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place next month.
  • I-Mab touted a 23% objective response rate and disease control rate of 46% in the study among 13 evaluable patients with several different types of advanced cancers.
  • A patient with ovarian cancer achieved a complete response; two others saw a partial response, while three had stable disease.
  • In particular, investigators reported no “hook effect” in the Phase I trial, meaning the antibody potency seemed to increase proportionately with the dose rather than losing inhibition at a higher dose, an issue observed with certain other drugs in the class.
  • The clinical activity was observed in both PD-(L)1 treatment naïve and refractory cancer patients, including one partial response patient who previously failed Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab).
  • The combination was safe and well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicity. All treatment-related adverse events were either mild or moderate.
  • Price Action: IMAB shares closed at $63.46 on Wednesday.

