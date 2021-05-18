 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CytoDyn Plans To Send Topline Data From COVID-19 Trial Of Leronlimab To Regulators In India, Philippines

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 2:36pm   Comments
Share:
CytoDyn Plans To Send Topline Data From COVID-19 Trial Of Leronlimab To Regulators In India, Philippines
  • After facing rebuke from FDACytoDyn Inc (OTC: CYDY) plans to submit the topline results of its CD12 Phase 3 trial of Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140) for severe to critically ill COVID-19 patients to regulatory agencies, including those in India and the Philippines.
  • Patients in the CD12 trial were administered two doses of leronlimab; on day zero and day seven.
  • Results showed that critically ill patients receiving leronlimab on day zero experienced a mortality rate of 78% lower than patients receiving placebo over that initial span.
  • Further, patients receiving the second dose of leronlimab on day seven achieved a peak benefit of 82% lower mortality, the company said.
  • CytoDyn said that the effects diminished from day 14 to day 21 and from day 21 to day 28, as the mortality rate decreased to 50% and 31%, respectively, which the company attributed to patients not receiving leronlimab after day 7.
  • Price Action: CYDY shares are down 6.86% at $1.9 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CYDY)

CytoDyn Stock Falls After FDA Rebukes Claims On COVID-19 Treatment
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Spero Secures NIAID Funding, GlaxoSmithKline Releases COVID-19 Data, BioNTech Gets New CFO
These OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in April
Why Auris Medical, CytoDyn and Prometheus Shares Are Moving Today
FDA Decisions For Pfizer, Eli Lilly And Bluebird Bio, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Plus New Data And Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com