CytoDyn Plans To Send Topline Data From COVID-19 Trial Of Leronlimab To Regulators In India, Philippines
- After facing rebuke from FDA, CytoDyn Inc (OTC: CYDY) plans to submit the topline results of its CD12 Phase 3 trial of Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140) for severe to critically ill COVID-19 patients to regulatory agencies, including those in India and the Philippines.
- Patients in the CD12 trial were administered two doses of leronlimab; on day zero and day seven.
- Results showed that critically ill patients receiving leronlimab on day zero experienced a mortality rate of 78% lower than patients receiving placebo over that initial span.
- Further, patients receiving the second dose of leronlimab on day seven achieved a peak benefit of 82% lower mortality, the company said.
- CytoDyn said that the effects diminished from day 14 to day 21 and from day 21 to day 28, as the mortality rate decreased to 50% and 31%, respectively, which the company attributed to patients not receiving leronlimab after day 7.
- Price Action: CYDY shares are down 6.86% at $1.9 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
