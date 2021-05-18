CytoDyn Stock Falls After FDA Rebukes Claims On COVID-19 Treatment
- The FDA has accused CytoDyn Inc (OTC: CYDY) of trying to pick and choose data from two failed studies of leronlimab in COVID-19 patients to claim the drug is effective.
- In March, the Phase 3 trial of CytoDyn’s leronlimab failed on the primary goal of reducing symptoms and all secondary goals, including one that questioned whether the therapy could reduce mortality.
- But the company instead focused its data release on a subgroup of 62 mechanically ventilated, critically ill COVID-19 patients, claiming that the drug spurred a 24% reduction in all-cause mortality and a six-day decrease in hospitalization.
- “It has become clear that the data currently available do not support the clinical benefit of leronlimab for the treatment of COVID-19,” the FDA said. “None of these analyses met statistical significance when using established and reliable analytical methods that correct for multiple comparisons.”
- “The larger trial that CytoDyn conducted in patients with severe COVID-19 disease (CD12) also failed to find any effect of the drug on the primary study endpoint, with no difference seen in mortality (20.5% in the leronlimab treatment group and 21.6% in the placebo treatment group); or on any of the secondary endpoints, for example, with no difference on the average length of hospitalization (21.4 days in both the leronlimab and the placebo treatment groups).”
- Price Action: CYDY shares are down 4.41% at $1.95 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
