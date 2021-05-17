Sanofi-Regeneron Tout New Data For Dupixent From Pediatric Asthma Trial
- Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) have unveiled detailed results from a Phase 3 trial evaluating Dupixent (dupilumab) in children aged 6 to 11 years for the treatment of asthma.
- In a phase 3 trial called Voyage, Dupixent plus standard-of-care asthma therapy significantly cut asthma attacks at Week 24 and improved lung function within two weeks in children ages 6 to 11 with moderate-to-severe asthma, compared with standard care.
- Investigators tested the drug in 408 children, dividing them into two groups, each with different markers of type 2 asthma.
- The Dupixent patients saw an improvement in asthma control at Week 24 as measured on a 0 to 6 scale of symptom severity and disease impact.
- The two groups of Dupixent patients reported score improvements of 1.33 and 1.44 on the scale, respectively, compared with 0.88 and 1.00 for those on placebo.
- The improvement for patients on Dupixent more than doubled the "clinically meaningful threshold of 0.5 points," Sanofi said.
- There was a significant reduction in mean FeNO levels (airway biomarker), to below the threshold for type 2 inflammation, which is 20 parts per billion (ppb).
- Patients taking Dupixent had an average improvement in FeNO levels by -20.59 and -17.84 ppb vs. placebo from baseline to week 12 (p<0.0001 for both values).
