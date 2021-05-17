 Skip to main content

AC Immune Provides Update On Alzheimer's Disease Vaccine Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 9:55am   Comments
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) and its partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc have expanded the ongoing Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating anti-phosphorylated-Tau (pTau) vaccine candidate ACI-35.030 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).
  • The trial expansion specifically includes vaccination of additional AD patients at the second-highest dose.
  • In parallel, the trial continues to evaluate patients in the highest dose cohort, for which the first interim results will be available by the end of this year.
  • Interim Phase 1b/2a trial results from the low and second-highest dose groups showed vaccination generated a potent antigen-specific antibody response against pTau in 100% of older patients with early AD with no clinically relevant safety concerns observed to date.
  • In addition to ACI-35.030, AC Immune and Janssen Pharmaceuticals are evaluating an exploratory alternative pTau vaccine candidate, JACI-35.054, in the current Phase 1b/2a trial.
  • Price Action: ACIU shares are up 2.56% at $6.37 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Alzheimer's diseaseBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap FDA General

