AC Immune Provides Update On Alzheimer's Disease Vaccine Candidate
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) and its partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc have expanded the ongoing Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating anti-phosphorylated-Tau (pTau) vaccine candidate ACI-35.030 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).
- The trial expansion specifically includes vaccination of additional AD patients at the second-highest dose.
- In parallel, the trial continues to evaluate patients in the highest dose cohort, for which the first interim results will be available by the end of this year.
- Interim Phase 1b/2a trial results from the low and second-highest dose groups showed vaccination generated a potent antigen-specific antibody response against pTau in 100% of older patients with early AD with no clinically relevant safety concerns observed to date.
- In addition to ACI-35.030, AC Immune and Janssen Pharmaceuticals are evaluating an exploratory alternative pTau vaccine candidate, JACI-35.054, in the current Phase 1b/2a trial.
- Price Action: ACIU shares are up 2.56% at $6.37 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Alzheimer's diseaseBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap FDA General