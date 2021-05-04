 Skip to main content

Vaxart Stock Is Surging As Its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Can Potentially Trigger Immunity Against Variants

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Vaxart Stock Is Surging As Its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Can Potentially Trigger Immunity Against Variants
  • Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) has announced new data from the Phase 1 trial evaluating its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate, dubbed as VXA-CoV2-1.
  • Data obtained showed substantial CD8+ T-cell responses against SARS-Cov-2 and showed cross-reactivity against diverse endemic coronaviruses such as 229E, NL63, HKU1, and OC43.   
  • In a comparative experiment, Phase 1 study data was compared to T-cell responses from volunteers subsequently vaccinated with the Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccines, indicating the mRNA vaccines induced fewer T-cell responses.
  • “The strength of T-cell responses against both S and N proteins, which we targeted, leads us to believe that VXA-CoV2-1 offers a promising solution to variants,” said Dr. Sean Tucker, chief scientific officer at Vaxart.
  • Price Action: VXRT shares up 17.5% at $9.42 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

