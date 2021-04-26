 Skip to main content

Sanofi Steps In For Fill-Finish 200M Doses Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 9:18am   Comments
  • As the demand for mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines persists, Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has entered an agreement with Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.
  • The agreement marks the third different company Sanofi has paired with to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine since their effort to develop a shot faced significant setbacks.
  • Sanofi will perform fill-and-finish at its Ridgefield facility in New Jersey to complete up to 200 million doses of the vaccine beginning in September. The financial details of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • Since Sanofi’s contribution isn’t due to start until September, the Moderna vaccine doses it helps make might be directed toward vaccinating children under 18 years old, assuming the vaccine becomes authorized for them, or booster shots if they are needed to sustain immunity among adults, said Wall Street Journal.
  • In February, Sanofi had announced that it would support manufacturing for 12 million doses a month of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine at its manufacturing site in France.
  • Before that, the company signed on to provide 125 million doses of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine for the EU in its Frankfurt plant.
  • Its attempt at a COVID-19 vaccine, Sanofi alongside GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK), started a new Phase 2 study with a corrected shot’s formulation.
  • Last month, Sanofi and Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) started a human trial of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are up 0.5% at $51.94, while MRNA shares are down 0.31% at $173.32 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

