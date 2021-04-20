 Skip to main content

Evotec To Build Another Biologics Manufacturing Facility In Europe, With First In US

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 6:34am   Comments
  • Evotec SE (OTCMKTS: EVTCY) has initiated the construction of its J.POD 2 EU biologics manufacturing facility at the company’s Campus Curie in Toulouse, France.
  • J.POD 2 EU is Evotec’s second biomanufacturing facility and first commercial biomanufacturing facility in Europe.
  • The construction of Evotec’s first J.POD 1 US facility in Redmond, Washington, is on schedule and will be fully operational in H2 2021.
  • In addition to J.POD technology, the company is building data-driven scientific capabilities to meet future viral threats, including fast discovery, optimization, and development of novel therapeutic agents.
  • The construction of J.POD 2 EU will be supported with up to €50 million from the French government, the Occitanie Region, Bpifrance, the Haute-Garonne prefecture, and Toulouse Métropole.
  • The total investment that Evotec plans to undertake is currently estimated at around €150 million.
  • Construction of the J.POD 2 EU facility is expected to begin in H2 2021 and is expected to be fully operational in 2023.
  • Price Action: EVTCY shares are up 6% at $40.7 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Government News Health Care Financing General

