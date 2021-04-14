 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca's Tagrisso Scores Approval In China For Early Lung Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 9:16am   Comments
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) said that China’s health regulator had expanded the use of Tagrisso in patients with a type of lung cancer when diagnosed at an early stage.
  • China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved Tagrisso as adjuvant therapy for early-stage lung cancer patients who have a mutation of the EGFR gene.
  • The drug is now approved to treat early-stage lung cancer in more than a dozen countries, including, most recently, in the United States.
  • The Chinese approval was based on positive results from a late-stage trial that showed Tagrisso cut the risk of disease recurrence or death by 83%.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.46% at $49.91 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs lung cancer National Medical Products AdministrationBiotech News Health Care FDA General

