KemPharm Amends Licensing Agreement With Gurnet Point Capital, Increases Milestone Payments To $590M
- KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) has amended the collaboration and license agreement with Gurnet Point Capital (GPC), a private investment firm.
- The agreement provides for an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize KemPharm's product candidates containing serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) and d-methylphenidate (d-MPH).
- The deal also includes Azstarys (formerly referred to as KP415) for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years and older.
- Azstarys received FDA approval in March of this year.
- Under the terms of the amended agreement, KemPharm is eligible to receive a total of up to $590 million in milestone payments for Azstarys, as well as tiered royalty payments on a product-by-product basis for net sales.
- Royalty rates range from a percentage in the high single digits up to the mid-twenties for U.S. net sales and a share in the low to mid-single digits of net sales in each country outside of the U.S.
- Under the original terms, KemPharm was eligible to receive up to $468 million.
- Price Action: KMPH shares are up 2.1% at $10.4 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.