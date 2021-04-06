 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scholar Rock Reports Apitegromab Data In Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Share:
Scholar Rock Reports Apitegromab Data In Spinal Muscular Atrophy
  • Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK) has announced top-line data from the TOPAZ Phase 2 trial evaluating apitegromab (SRK-015) in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
  • In Cohort 1 (pooled population), the mean change from baseline in Revised Hammersmith Scale (RHS) score was a 0.3-point decline. RHS is an assessment of the physical abilities of SMA patients.
  • Patients in this cohort were treated with apitegromab either as a monotherapy or in conjunction with an approved SMN upregulator therapy (nusinersen).
  • 57% of patients observed maintenance or improvement in RHS score, and 22% of patients achieved at least a 3-point increase in RHS score from baseline.
  • Cohort 2 included patients who were already receiving nusinersen treatment initiated at age five years or older. 
  • Efficacy data demonstrated improvement of motor function from baseline. The mean change from baseline in motor function score was a 0.6-point increase. 64% of patients achieved at least a 1-point increase in the score, and 29% achieved at least a 3-point increase.
  • Potential durability of effect was observed up to 12 months of treatment.
  • Cohort 3 included patients who had initiated nusinersen treatment before five years of age. This cohort's efficacy data demonstrated further motor function improvements relative to what was observed at the six-month interim analysis.
  • The mean change from baseline in HFMSE score was a 7.1-point and a 5.3-point improvement for the 20 mg/kg and 2 mg/kg dose arms, respectively.
  • 59% of patients achieved at least a 5-point increase in motor function score and 35% achieved greater than a 10-point increase over baseline.
  • The Company has identified Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD) as the next potential indication for apitegromab. It is planning a proof-of-concept trial to initiate it in 2022.
  • BMD is an X-linked recessive inherited disorder characterized by slowly progressing muscle weakness of the legs and pelvis.
  • Scholar Rock will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 trial results today at 8:00 a.m. E.T. 
  • Price Action: SRRK shares closed 3.2% lower at $45.13 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SRRK)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Spinal Muscular AtrophyBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com