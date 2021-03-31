 Skip to main content

Aptorum ALS-4 Study Starts Dosing In Healthy Volunteers

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 9:54am   Comments
  • Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) has dosed the first human subject in its Phase 1 trial evaluating ALS-4, an orally-administered small molecule drug to treat infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA.
  • The Phase 1 trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of ALS-4 in healthy adult volunteers.
  • The study plans to enroll up to 48 and 24 volunteers for the single-ascending dose (SAD) and multiple-ascending dose (MAD) cohorts, respectively. Enrollment for the first cohort of SAD has been completed.
  • Price Action: APM shares are up 4.5% at $3.01 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Phase 1 Trial StaphylococcusBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

