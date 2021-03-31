 Skip to main content

Outlook Therapeutics' Bevacizumab-vikg Shows Favorable Safety Profile In Retinal Disease Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 9:23am   Comments
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) has announced positive topline results from its NORSE THREE open-label safety study evaluating ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) to treat retinal diseases.

  • Data demonstrated that ONS-5010 showed no unexpected safety trends and had a safety profile consistent with prior published data on the use of bevacizumab for ophthalmic conditions.
  • In the study, 20 out of 197 patients (10%) experienced an adverse event in the study eye that was most commonly associated with the injection procedure and not ONS-5010.
  • Zero cases of ocular inflammation were reported, a concern that has emerged for other anti-VEGF (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor) therapies to treat retinal conditions.
  • Following the data readout of the pivotal safety and efficacy study (NORSE TWO) later this year, the company plans to submit a new marketing application under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway in Q4.
  • It expects to initiate registration clinical trials for ONS-5010 for diabetic macular edema and branch retinal vein occlusion later in 2021.
  • ONS-5010 is a full-length, humanized anti-VEGF recombinant monoclonal antibody administered as an intravitreal injection.
  • It inhibits VEGF and associated angiogenic activity that is responsible promote the growth of new abnormal blood vessels.
  • With wet AMD, abnormally high VEGF levels are secreted in the eye and can lead to vision loss.
  • Price Action: OTLK shares down 0.9% at $2.18 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

