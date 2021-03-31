 Skip to main content

Market Overview

CTI BioPharma Stock Is Trading Higher On Complete Submission For Rolling Pacritinib US Application

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 8:08am   Comments
  • CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) has completed a rolling marketing application submission to the FDA seeking approval of pacritinib for myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia (platelet counts less than 50 x 109/L).
  • CTIC had previously announced the results of a pre-NDA meeting wherein an agreement was reached on the submission package to be based upon available data from the completed Phase 3 PERSIST-1 and PERSIST-2 trials and the Phase 2 PAC203 trials.
  • Assuming a successful priority review of the NDA, the company is preparing for a commercial launch of pacritinib before the end of 2021.
  • Price Action: CTIC shares are up 6.3% at $2.85 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

