CTI BioPharma Stock Is Trading Higher On Complete Submission For Rolling Pacritinib US Application
- CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) has completed a rolling marketing application submission to the FDA seeking approval of pacritinib for myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia (platelet counts less than 50 x 109/L).
- CTIC had previously announced the results of a pre-NDA meeting wherein an agreement was reached on the submission package to be based upon available data from the completed Phase 3 PERSIST-1 and PERSIST-2 trials and the Phase 2 PAC203 trials.
- Assuming a successful priority review of the NDA, the company is preparing for a commercial launch of pacritinib before the end of 2021.
- Price Action: CTIC shares are up 6.3% at $2.85 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.
