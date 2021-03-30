 Skip to main content

Monopar Therapeutics Is Trading Higher On Announcing Its uPA Radiotracer Along With Pet Imaging Can Detect Breast Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 10:13am   Comments
  • Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) has announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study that demonstrated Monopar's Urokinase plasminogen activator (uPA) antibody fragment radiotracer could potentially identify breast cancers with uPA overexpression and monitor uPA activity during treatment using PET imaging.
  • uPA is an established biomarker in current breast cancer clinical practice guidelines, and its presence is used to select appropriate drug treatment.
  • Monopar has a panel of proprietary antibodies and antibody fragments to uPA and its receptor uPAR (such as MNPR-101).
  • The company's antibody fragment (ATN-291 F(ab')2) conjugated to a copper radiotracer enabled rapid PET visualization of tumors with uPA overexpression in a human breast cancer model in mice.
  • Price Action: MNPR shares are up 12.3% at $6.47 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.

