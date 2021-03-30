Monopar Therapeutics Is Trading Higher On Announcing Its uPA Radiotracer Along With Pet Imaging Can Detect Breast Cancer
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) has announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study that demonstrated Monopar's Urokinase plasminogen activator (uPA) antibody fragment radiotracer could potentially identify breast cancers with uPA overexpression and monitor uPA activity during treatment using PET imaging.
- uPA is an established biomarker in current breast cancer clinical practice guidelines, and its presence is used to select appropriate drug treatment.
- Monopar has a panel of proprietary antibodies and antibody fragments to uPA and its receptor uPAR (such as MNPR-101).
- The company's antibody fragment (ATN-291 F(ab')2) conjugated to a copper radiotracer enabled rapid PET visualization of tumors with uPA overexpression in a human breast cancer model in mice.
- Price Action: MNPR shares are up 12.3% at $6.47 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.
Posted-In: breast cancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General