 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Karyopharm's Selinexor Receives Conditional Approval In Europe For Type Of Blood Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
Share:

The European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: KPTI) Nexpovio (selinexor) for multiple myeloma.

  • The approval covers Nexpovio combined with dexamethasone for multiple myeloma in adult patients who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least two proteasome inhibitors, two immunomodulatory agents, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.
  • Conditional marketing authorization is supported by data from the positive Phase 2b STORM study. It was published in the New England Journal of Medicine in August 2019.
  • Continued authorization for this indication is contingent upon verification and clinical benefit description in a confirmatory trial and is subject to additional monitoring.
  • Karyopharm's request for conditional authorization in Europe was based upon the same patient population that served as the basis for Xpovio's accelerated FDA approval in the U.S.
  • The overall response rate in this patient population (n=83) was 25.3%.
  • Price Action: KPTI shares are down 1.9% at $10.09 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KPTI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Astellas, Seagen, Gilead Get Positive Regulatory Tidings From Europe, 3 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bristol-Myers Squibb's Skin Cancer Readout, Cellect Strikes Reverse Merger Deal, Lava Therapeutics Makes Nasdaq Debut
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fulgent's Big Quarter, Gilead Awaits FDA Decision, Apellis Winds Up COVID-19 Study
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: blood cancer European CommissionBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com