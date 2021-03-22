Enlivex To Study Allocetra Combined With Checkpoint Inhibitors In Solid Tumor Settings
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLV) and Yale Cancer Center announced a research collaboration to assess the potential of Allocetra to enhance the activity of checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors.
- Allocetra is a macrophage-reprogramming immunotherapy product, a potential therapy combined with approved immune checkpoint inhibitors for hard-to-treat solid tumors.
- Under the strategic collaboration, the parties intend to develop and execute pre-clinical programs to investigate the potential synergies between Allocetra and commercially approved checkpoint inhibitor therapies for select solid cancers.
- Enlivex plans to initiate a controlled, randomized, Phase 2b study in sepsis during the first quarter of 2021.
- Price Action: ENLV shares are trading 2.81% lower at $13.15 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.
