 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chiasma's Mycapssa Improves Acromegaly Related Symptoms After Switching From iSRLs

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 8:42am   Comments
Share:

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) has announced new data from the MPOWERED Phase 3 trial of Mycapssa as the first oral therapy to treat acromegaly.

  • Chiasma presented the data at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting.
  • The data from MPOWERED showed that Mycapssa improved clinical symptoms and other patient-reported outcomes compared to long-acting injectable somatostatin receptor ligands (iSRLs) in patients with acromegaly.
  • Additionally, Mycapssa met the pre-specified non-inferiority margin compared to long-acting iSRLs in the maintenance of biochemical response.
  • Data showed that Mycapssa demonstrated non-inferiority to iSRLs in maintaining a biochemical response; 91% of the Mycapssa patients maintained insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) response.
  • The overall mean symptom score decreased from 4.5 to 3.5; the mean change from baseline was statistically significant and clinically meaningful.
  • Overall, 80.4% of the randomized patients maintained or improved their symptoms score during the run-in phase compared to baseline.
  • At the end of the RCT phase, 15% of patients reported breakthrough acromegaly symptoms in the octreotide capsules group and 31% of patients in the iSRLs group.
  • Adverse event incidence and nature were similar to the known octreotide safety profile and acromegaly disease burden.
  • Price Action: CHMA shares are trading 3.8% higher at $3.54 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHMA)

22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Pfizer, Kiniksa Rises On Commercialization Pact With Regeneron, Bio-Techne To Buy Diagnostic Company
Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Acromegaly Phase 3Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com