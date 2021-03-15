 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, CANbridge AV-203 Licensing Deal Axed, AVEO Regains Ex-North American Rights

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 10:41am   Comments
Share:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ: AVEO) brief positive news of getting FDA approval for Tivozanib in relapsed kidney cancer this month was upset after its partner CANbridge Life Sciences voluntarily terminated the collaboration agreement.

  • The company said it would “regain its rights” to the investigational cancer med AV-203 outside North America from early September.
  • The deal was inked in 2016, with $1 million upfront and up to $133 million in milestone payments.
  • In August 2018, AVEO received a $2 million milestone payment from CANbridge for regulatory approval from the National Medical Products Administration in China for AV-203 investigational new drug application in esophageal squamous cell cancer.
  • AV-203 is an IgG1 antibody. To date, AVEO has completed a Phase 1 dose-escalation study of AV-203 in patients with advanced solid tumors (N=22).
  • On Friday, AVEO collaborated with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) to evaluate Fotivda (tivozanib) in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma following prior immunotherapy exposure.
  • Price Action: AVEO shares are up 0.08% at $12.45 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVEO)

Aveo Pharma's Tivozanib To Be Tested In Combination With Opdivo In Kidney Cancer
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Data, ContraFect Secures BARDA Funding, 2 IPOs
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Thinking About Buying CPNG Stock, MDMP Stock Or AVEO Stock?
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com