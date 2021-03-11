Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Can Prevent Asymptomatic Infection, Study Shows

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) said that real-world data from Israel suggests that their COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, thus having the potential to reduce transmission significantly.

The companies also said the latest analysis of the Israeli data showed the vaccine was 97% effective in preventing symptomatic disease, severe disease, and death, in line with the 95% efficacy reported in December.

The analysis also shows the vaccine’s effectiveness against a variant of COVID-19 first discovered in Britain, known as B.1.1.7.

As infections due to the South African variant was limited, effectiveness against this variant was not evaluated.

According to the analysis, unvaccinated individuals were 44 times more likely to develop symptomatic COVID-19 and 29 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who had received the vaccine.

Israel’s Health Ministry previously found the vaccine reduces infection, including in asymptomatic cases, by 89.4% and in symptomatic patients by 93.7%.

Also, around 600 children between the ages of 12 and 16 who have been given inoculated with PFE/BNTX shot in Israel did not experience any severe side-effects.

Price Action: PFE shares are trading 0.2% lower at $34.87, while BNTX shares are up 4.13% at $102.10 in market trading hours on the last check Thursday.