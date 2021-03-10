 Skip to main content

Pfizer/BioNTech To Supply Additional 4M COVID-19 Shots To Europe: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 1:32pm   Comments
The European Commission has reportedly reached a deal with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) to supply an additional four million COVID-19 vaccine doses be delivered in March. 

  • According to Reuters, this additional supply deal is expected to ease border movement and tackle virus hotspots.
  • In February, the Commission announced a supply agreement with the companies for 200 million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine committed to the EU through this year. 
  • It previously committed to supplying 500 million vaccine doses to the EU by the end of 2021, with an option for another 100 million doses.
  • The increase in dose deliveries this month is due to the successful expansion of manufacturing capacities in Europe, which was completed in mid-February.
  • BioNTech started production at a new COVID-19 vaccine factory in Marburg, Germany, with an annual production capacity of up to 750 million doses, once fully operational.
  • Earlier today, PFE and BNTX said that vaccine manufacturing capacity could increase to 3 billion doses in 2022.
  • Price Action: PFE and BNTX shares are trading 0.9% and 2.8% higher at $34.8 and $99.2, respectively, in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine European Commission ReutersBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

