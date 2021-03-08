 Skip to main content

Seres Stops Enrollment In Melanoma Study, Deprioritizes Further Development

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 8:35am   Comments
  • Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) and its study partners have voluntarily discontinued further enrollment in the Phase 1 study evaluating SER-401 in metastatic melanoma.
  • The company cited challenges related to the pandemic.
  • The study was assessing the safety and drug activity of SER-401 or fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) in combination with nivolumab.
  • A preliminary analysis of results from 10 subjects indicated that SER-401 was safe and well-tolerated.
  • No patients were enrolled in the FMT portion of the study.
  • Subjects currently enrolled in the study will complete the study protocol. 
  • Price Action: MCRB shares gained 0.73% at $19.2 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA

