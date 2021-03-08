Philippines, Moderna Reach 13M Vaccine Doses Supply Pact
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has agreed to supply the Philippines government with 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
- Deliveries are set to begin in mid-2021.
- The company's COVID-19 vaccine is not currently approved for use in the country, and it will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals before distribution.
- The company also anticipates a separate deal with the Philippines government and private sector to supply an additional 7 million doses.
- The Philippines regulator has so far approved for emergency use COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN), and Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ: SVA).
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.4% at $129.01 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.
