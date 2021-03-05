Aerpio Pharmaceuticals' Razuprotafib Dropped From Collaborative COVID-19 Trial
- Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative-sponsored I-SPY COVID Trial will not further test Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ARPO) razuprotafib.
- Razuprotafib was chosen because it was believed to stabilize and repair the lung's blood vessels and improve gas exchange.
- The I-SPY COVID Phase 2 Trial is an adaptive platform that is testing agents that promise to reduce the risk of death from and severity of illness after contracting COVID-19.
- Aerpio's razuprotafib will not be evaluated because it was challenging to administer in the setting of COVID-19, with 30% of patients discontinuing the agent due to disease-related hypotension (low blood pressure).
- A small decline in systolic blood pressure and mean arterial blood pressure by approximately 4–5 mm Hg was observed after two safety lead-in cohorts.
- There was no indication that razuprotafib caused the hypotension that led to a clinical decline in systolic blood pressure.
- There was no significant difference between the 10 mg and 20 mg doses in blood pressure decline was seen.
- Blood pressure monitoring with additional scrutiny is challenging in the setting of a surge in ICU admissions from COVID-19. Hence, the Data Monitoring Committee recommended that razuprotafib not be advanced after the second safety lead-in.
- Price Action: ARPO shares are down 5.8% at $1.46 in premarket trading on the last check Friday.
