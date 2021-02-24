Market Overview

Decibel Therapeutics' Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Shows Potential In Preclinical Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
  • Decibel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DBTXpresented preclinical data of its gene therapy candidate, DB-OTO, for hearing loss due to mutation of the otoferlin gene.
  • Decibel presented the data at the Annual MidWinter Meeting of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology.
  • DB-OTO is delivered via surgical procedure during a standard cochlear implantation procedure.
  • Studies highlighted successful distribution and expression across the cochlear length, as well as well tolerated.
  • Data suggested hair cell-selective expression of otoferlin may enable greater efficacy and durability and minimize potential toxicity.
  • The therapy also demonstrated that DB-OTO restored normal hearing sensitivity in animal models of otoferlin deficiency.
  • Decibel is developing DB-OTO in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and expects to submit an Investigational New Drug/Clinical Trial Application for human trials in 2022.
  • Price Action: DBTX increased 4.94% at $18.90, and REGN is down 1.072% at $463.03 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Hearing loss Phase 1 Trial

