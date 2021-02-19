Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insmed's Inhaled Treprostinil Palmitil Is Safe; Healthy Volunteers Study Show

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 8:37am   Comments
Share:
  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) has announced topline results from the Phase 1 study evaluating treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP) in healthy volunteers. The company plans to present complete data from this study at an upcoming medical meeting.
  • The study's data demonstrated that TPIP was generally safe and well-tolerated, with a favorable pharmacokinetic profile that supports once-daily dosing.
  • The most common adverse events across all cohorts in the study were cough, dizziness, headache, and nausea. Subjects in the multiple-dose panel that incorporated an up-titration approach beginning at 112.5 µg once-daily and progressing to 225 µg once-daily reported fewer AEs than the panel dosed with 225 µg once-daily from the first dose. 
  • Overall pharmacokinetic results demonstrated that treprostinil exposure was dose-proportional. Treprostinil was detected in the plasma at 24 hours at all doses and throughout the 48-hour sampling period for the two highest doses.
  • Insmed plans to advance the development of TPIP with two studies in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH):
  • The first is an open-label, proof-of-mechanism study to understand the impact of TPIP on pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) over 24 hours. Topline data expected in the second half of 2021.
  • The second study aims to investigate the effect of TPIP on PVR and 6-minute walk distance over a 16-week treatment period using an up-titration, once-daily dosing schedule. The study will start by the end of this year.
  • Insmed will host a conference call today, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Price Action: INSM stock closed 5.3% lower at $40.40 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INSM)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Supply Deal, Orphan Drug Designation For Travere, COVID-19 Boost For Quidel, Opko
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sorrento, Immutep Surge On COVID-19 Study Data, T2 Biosystems Sinks On Preannouncement
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Misses, J&J Beats In Big Pharma Earnings, Vaccine Developer CureVac Taps Equity Market
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fluidigm's Saliva-Based COVID Test Approved In Europe, China Backs Amarin's Vascepa
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Phase 1 TrialBiotech News FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com