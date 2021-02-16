Sunesis Pharma Climbs After Viracta Poised To Nab US Patent For Nanatinostat/Valganciclovir Regime
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNSS) merger partner, Viracta Therapeutics Inc announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application No. 16/924,082, titled "Methods of Treating Virally Associated Cancers with Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors," related to the use of Viracta's oral combination product candidate of nanatinostat and valganciclovir.
- The allowed claims cover the anticipated dose regimen to be advanced in the planned global registration trial to treat Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated lymphoma and other lymphoproliferative disorders. Upon its grant, the resulting patent will provide protection into at least 2040.
- In November last year, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals announced to merge with Viracta Therapeutics in an all-stock deal.
- Price Action: SNSS gained 5.5% at $3.49 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.
