Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sunesis Pharma Climbs After Viracta Poised To Nab US Patent For Nanatinostat/Valganciclovir Regime

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
Share:
  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNSS) merger partner, Viracta Therapeutics Inc announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application No. 16/924,082, titled "Methods of Treating Virally Associated Cancers with Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors," related to the use of Viracta's oral combination product candidate of nanatinostat and valganciclovir.
  • The allowed claims cover the anticipated dose regimen to be advanced in the planned global registration trial to treat Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated lymphoma and other lymphoproliferative disorders. Upon its grant, the resulting patent will provide protection into at least 2040.
  • In November last year, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals announced to merge with Viracta Therapeutics in an all-stock deal.
  • Price Action: SNSS gained 5.5% at $3.49 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNSS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cancer U.S. Patent and Trademark OfficeBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com