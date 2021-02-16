Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WHO Grants Emergency Approval For AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 5:57am   Comments
Share:
WHO Grants Emergency Approval For AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine
  • The World Health Organization (WHO) listed two versions of the AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, thus widening the access to the shot in the developing countries and boost global supplies in the coming weeks. 
  • The newly approved vaccines are produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio in South Korea and the Serum Institute of India.
  • WHO said the vaccines are safe for those above 18 years old, including those over 65, and will be distributed through the organization’s COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative targeting mid- and low-income countries. It also recommended using the vaccine in countries where new variants, including the South African B1.351 variant, are prevalent.
  • AZN notes that it expects to make 300 million doses of the vaccine available to 145 countries by the first half of 2021.
  •  The listing allows two doses with an interval of around 8 to 12 weeks to all adults and can be used in countries with the South African variant of the coronavirus.
  • AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine can be stored, transported, and handled at normal refrigerated conditions for at least six months and administered within existing healthcare settings.
  • Earlier this month, AstraZeneca said that it is working on a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine for immunity against the South African variant after a small early data suggested that AZN’s jab has limited protection against mild disease caused by the variant.
  • Additionally, AZN recruited Germany’s IDT Biologika as a contract manufacturer of its COVID-19 vaccine to accelerate the finished COVID-19 vaccine output in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 1.18% at $51.08 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: COVID Booster Shot Plays, Defense M&As, Coty, Hologic, And More
AstraZeneca: Q4 Earnings Insights
AstraZeneca Sees Profit Growth In 2021 Despite COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy
Merck In Talks To Possibly Produce COVID-19 Shots: WSJ
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
AstraZeneca Recruits IDT Biologika As Manufacturing Partner For COVID-19 Vaccine
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine Serum Institute of IndiaBiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com