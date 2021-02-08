Market Overview

NanoViricides' Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Drug Candidate Shows Encouraging Action In Preclinical Studies For COVID-19

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 7:40am   Comments
  • NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) has reported data from animal studies evaluating its broad-spectrum antiviral drug candidate NV-CoV-2 to treat COVID-19 infections. 
  • The treatment candidate was well tolerated in safety pharmacology studies in both rat and non-human primate models. Multiple injections of NV-CoV-2 were also well-tolerated in an extensive non-GLP study in rats performed by AR Biosystems Inc.
  • The studies showed that intravenous (IV) administration of NV-CoV-2 at doses of 25, 50, and 100 mg/kg did not affect rats' respiratory function. IV infusion at 25, 37.5, and 50 mg/kg did not have any toxicologic effects on cardiac rhythm or ECG morphology in cynomolgus monkeys. No significant effects on blood pressure and heart rate were observed.
  • Pre-IND application submission to the US FDA is up next to obtain guidance regarding human clinical trials.
  • Price Action: NNVC gained 6.8% at $5.03 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

