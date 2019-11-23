Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Nio, Target, Apple and More

Benzinga has examined prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included an electric car maker — maybe not the one you think — along with a big retailer hoping to win the holiday shopping wars.

Bearish calls included two leaders in computing and a well-known shoe retailer.

Much of the market and economic news was overshadowed this week by drama in Washington, D.C. as the impeachment hearings continued on Capitol Hill, though it was hard to see much of an effect on the markets.

The market also finished the week still uncertain about where the U.S.-China trade relationship stands and didn’t get a lot of help from earnings reports, which were mixed.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the most popular stocks with investors. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

While Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) received a lot of attention this week with an electric truck launch, China's Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) is quietly rebounding from a summer lull and saw a turnaround in September, Shanthi Rexaline reports in "Nio CEO Confident Following Rebound In Deliveries: 'Spring For Electric Vehicles Is Near'."

In Elizabeth Balboa’s “These Analysts Loved Target's Q3 Earnings, And Think The Retailer Will Win The Holiday Wars” analysts gushed over Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)’s apparel performance and traffic growth in the third quarter and pegged Target as a winner during the short holiday season.

Upcoming catalysts could boost Nabriva Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NBRV), an Irish biotech working on antibiotics to treat infectious disease, according to Shanthi Rexaline's "Biotech Stock On The Radar: Nabriva And Its Novel Antibiotic Portfolio."

The new year looks tasty for Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY), with at least one analyst expecting a boost in same store sales growth, as Priya Nigam reported in "Wedbush Upgrades Chuy's On Expectations Of 2020 Being A Breakout Year."

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "BofA Upgrades WestRock After Containerboard Conference, London Pulp Week," and "Sell-Side Is Constructive On Lowe's After Q3 Earnings Beat."

Bears

Jayson Derrick reports on expectations that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will come up short of revenue expectations next year and a sell recommendation from Maxim Group in "New Bear Takes A Bite Out Of Apple: Maxim Downgrades Stock To Sell."

Shanthi Rexaline's "Analyst Warns Of AMD Shares 'Melting Up' By Year's End, Says Stock Is 'Running Ahead Of Fundamentals'" takes a look at what at least one analyst thinks may be "irrational exuberance" around chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

In "Cowen: Profit Growth Will Be Tough For Foot Locker In 2020," Brett Hershman reports on skepticism and a lower price target for shoe retailer Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), with tough comparisons coming in the new year.

Check out "Liberty Media's Malone: 'I Don't See The Growth For HBO' In Streaming" and "AT&T Shares Lower On Concerning TV Subscriber Trends" for additional bearish calls.

Photo courtesy of Nio.