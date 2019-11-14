Market Overview

New Bear Takes A Bite Out Of Apple: Maxim Downgrades Stock To Sell

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2019 1:50pm   Comments
Maxim Group has turned bearish on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) amid expectations for revenue to fall short of expectations next year.

The Analyst

Maxim's Nehal Chokshi downgraded Apple's stock from Hold to Sell with a $190 price target.

The Thesis

The case for turning bearish on Apple's stock is based on expectations for revenue in the the March-ending quarter to fall 14% short of consensus estimates. For the full fiscal year 2020, total revenue is likely to miss estimates by 6%.

Operating profit for the full year 2020 is also expected to fall as growth in services and wearable won't offset declining iPhone sales. Maxim thinks the growth in wearable, home and accessories will decelerate the following year from tougher competition.

On the other hand, the research firm said growth of 5G communication will benefit Apple. Specifically, Chokshi said a 5G iPhone launch in September 2020 will lift iPhone revenue by 4% (through September 2021) versus down 5% year-over-year in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2022.

However, Apple's current P/E multiple at 20 times consensus 2020 estimates represents a five-year peak and is "unjustified."

Price Action

Shares of Apple were trading lower by 0.5% at $263.

Apple Exec: Key To Success Is Not Using 'Cheap' Chromebooks

Report: Apple Wants Ex-HBO CEO To Create TV Content

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019DowngradesHoldSell
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Oct 2019MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 5G iPhone Maxim GroupAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

