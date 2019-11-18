Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Upgrades WestRock After Containerboard Conference, London Pulp Week

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 3:17pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Upgrades WestRock After Containerboard Conference, London Pulp Week

While the RISI International Containerboard Conference indicated an improvement in North American demand, industry participants were “very constructive” on WestRock Co’s (NYSE: WRK) integrated model, according to Bank of America.

The Analyst

BofA’s George Staphos upgraded WestRock from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $42 to $48.

The Thesis

Two industry events held last week, namely the London Pulp Week and the RISI International Containerboard Conference, highlighted that macro and sector trends were stable to improving, Staphos said in the upgrade note.

While containerboard demand trends in North America seem to be improving, the risks faced by this section and by WestRock are not new to investors, the analyst said.

He added that European board and pulp trends remain challenging, while China trends are marginally better.

Although comparisons in 2019 have been more difficult than they were in 2016 and 2017, the corrugated market has performed well this year. Staphos further noted the strength in WestRock’s integrated model, which combined corrugated and consumer packaging and machinery installations.

“Taking cost out of customers’ packaging lines is viewed to be an increasingly important factor driving corrugated and WRK’s business model, which marries an in-house machinery/systems capability,” the analyst wrote.

Price Action

Shares of WestRock were flat at the time of publishing on Monday.

Latest Ratings for WRK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2019MaintainsOutperform
Oct 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WRK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America GeorgeStaphosAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WRK)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 18, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2019
'Fast Money' Picks For October 29
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Westrock, TE Connectivity And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NEWCitiUpgrades
BKNGConsumer Edge ResearchInitiates Coverage On2,250.0
EXPEConsumer Edge ResearchInitiates Coverage On100.0
TRIPConsumer Edge ResearchInitiates Coverage On26.0
IAreteInitiates Coverage On39.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/18