Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Driving Nano-Cap Agri-Biotech Arcadia Biosciences Higher?
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 12:03pm   Comments
Share:
What's Driving Nano-Cap Agri-Biotech Arcadia Biosciences Higher?

Nano-cap agri-biotech Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA)'s stock was rallying on roughly 94 times its average volume Friday.

What Happened

Arcadia said Thursday after the close that Verdeca, a joint venture between the company and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NYSE: BIOX), has received approval from the Department of Agriculture for its HB4 drought-tolerant soybeans.

The approval came after a regulatory review and two years after the FDA approved Verdeca's HB4 trait in 2017.

The HB4 trait is developed to benefit soybean producers through quality improvement, stress mitigation and management practices.

"Approval of this technology in the United States is a significant step for the successful commercialization of HB4 technology in the global soybean market," Martin Mariani Ventura, general manager of Verdeca, said in a statement. 

The HB4 trait has already been approved in Argentina and Brazil, with regulatory review underway in China, Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay.

Why It's Important

Over 30 million of the world's soybean hectares are grown in the U.S.

Key soybean areas, including some areas in the U.S., suffered last year from reduced yields due to water and heat stress, according to Verdeca. 

The approval of the trait should help traders circumvent the problems arising from weather aberrations.

Arcadia shares were trading higher by 94.53% to $3.91 at the time of publication Friday, while 

Bioceres shares were trading up by 5.22% at $7.05. 

Related Links:

Will Ag Stocks Flourish Now That California's 5-Year Drought Is Officially Over?

U.S. Agricultural Exporters Caught In Middle Of Trade War With China

Posted-In: soybeansBiotech News Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RKDA + BIOX)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Uber Misses Q2 Expectations
52 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Scoop: Arcadia Biosciences Announces Joint Venture For Hemp Project In Hawaii
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning
New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Coinbase Lists Tezos On Exchange