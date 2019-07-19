Market Overview

Midatech Pharma Rallies On Positive MTX102 Results
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 19, 2019 2:33pm   Comments
Midatech Pharma Rallies On Positive MTX102 Results

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) shares were trading higher Friday after the company announced positive results from a first-in-human study of its MTX102 immuno-tolerizing vaccine product candidate in diabetes.

The results showed that MTX102 was well-tolerated, with asymptomatic local injection site reactions being the only drug-related finding, and no serious adverse events were reported, according to Midatech

“This EU-funded program is an invaluable project to further develop, understand and evaluate Midatech’s gold nanoparticle technology, MidaCore,” CEO Craig Cook said in a statement.

"This is the first human study to assess the safety of MidaCore when injected into patients, and we are pleased that the data generated to date validates the technology as a potentially innovative treatment platform for medical applications." 

Midatech shares were trading higher by 45.38% at $1.89 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.90 and a 52-week low of $1.03.

