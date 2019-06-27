BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $30.61 after being priced at $17 per share.

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, SVB Leerink, KKR, Piper Jaffray, Mizuho Securities, BMO Capital Markets and Raymond James are the underwriters for the offering.

BridgeBio Pharma was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The company focuses on identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and for cancers with clear genetic drivers.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Its pipeline consists of over 15 development programs that are evaluating product candidates in early discovery to late-stage development.

The stock traded around $30 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

BridgeBio Pharma IPO: What You Need To Know

Pfizer Receives European Commission Approval For Breast Cancer Drug TALZENNA