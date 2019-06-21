Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has received approval from the European Commission for its TALZENNA a breast cancer drug. This approval follows the medicine's approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2018.

"Today's approval of TALZENNA for certain patients with advanced-stage breast cancer and an inherited BRCA mutation is the latest example of our successful precision medicine approach to drug development," said Andreas Penk, regional president, Oncology international developed markets at Pfizer in a statement.

The EC's approval of TALZENNA, which was acquired as part of Pfizer's acquisition of Medivation, is based on results from the EMBRACA trial.

Pfizer shares were trading up 0.23% at $43.70.

