The Week Ahead: Apple And Tesla Earnings, FOMC Meeting, Sonos IPO
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning July 30. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Notable Earnings
- Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) Q2 premarket
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) Q2 after hours
FDA/Biotech
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: PGNX) PDUFA date for Azedra
Investor Events
- IPO lockup expirations for: Eidos Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: EIDX), LF Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: LFACU), Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ: TBRGU), Twelve Seas Investment Co (NASDAQ: TWLVU)
- Offering Lockup Expiration For MTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MTECU)
Tuesday
Economic
- Federal Reserve Meeting July 31 thru Aug. 1, with rate decision announced Aug. 1 at 2 p.m.
- API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) Q2 premarket
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) Q1 premarket
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) Q2 premarket
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Q3 after hours
- Pandora Media, Inc (NYSE: P) Q2 after hours
- Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) Q2 after hours
Investor Events
- Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) annual shareholder meeting
- Cardiovascular Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) analyst/investor day
- IPO offering lockup expirations for: Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX), Avrobio, Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO), Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE; EPRT), and I3 Verticals, Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV)
- Offering lockup expirations for: Corporacion America Airports (NYSE: CAAP), Hudson Ltd (NYSE: HUD), iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: IPIC), One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS), Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SLGL), and Vici Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI)
Wednesday
Economics
- Auto sales for July expected throughout the day. Year-over-year, Cox Automotive forecasts: Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) sales down 1.7 percent, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) up 8.4 percent, and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) - which no longer reports monthly sales - up 5.3 percent.
- U.S. PMI for July at 10 a.m.
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
Conferences
- Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) holds AWS Summit Chicago 2018 Aug. 1-2
Notable Earnings
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) Q2 premarket
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) Q1 premarket
- Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) Q2 premarket
- Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q2 after hours
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Q2 after hours
- Fitbit, Inc (NYSE: FIT) Q2 after hours
- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc (NYSE: RGR) Q2 after hours
- Square, Inc (NYSE: SQ) after hours
Investor Events
- IPO Lockup Expirations For: Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) and electroCore, Inc (NASDAQ: ECOR)
- Offering Lockup Expirations For: Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) and FTS International, Inc (NYSE: FTSI)
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) Q2 premarket
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) A2 premarket
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Q2 premarket
- YUM! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM) Q2 premarket
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) Q2 after hours
- GoPro, Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Q2 after hours
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) Q2 after hours
- Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) Q2 after hours
IPOs
- Sonos (SONO)
Investor Events
- Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) analyst/investor day
Friday
Economics
- U.S. unemployment rate at 8:30 a.m.
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
IPOs
- Arlo Technologies (ARLO)
Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Previews FDA IPOs Events Econ #s Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.