Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead: Tariffs Dominate The Headlines In Slow Market Week
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2018 1:49pm   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead: Tariffs Dominate The Headlines In Slow Market Week
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Walgreens To Replace GE In The Dow Jones Industrial Average
Related
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
23 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks To Watch: Tariffs Don't Take Holidays (Seeking Alpha)

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning July 2. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Economic

  • Expect attention to be focused on U.S. trade policy this week, with additional tariffs against China set to go into effect Friday.

Investor Events

  • IPO quiet period expiration for EVO Payments, Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP)
  • Offering lockup expiration for Cue Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: CUE)

Tuesday
Economic

  • U.S. new manufacturing orders at 10 a.m.
  • Auto sales for June expected
  • U.S. markets closed at 1 p.m. for Independence Day

Investor Events

  • IPO quiet period expiration for CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS), Greensky, Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY), Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) and Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK)

Wednesday
Markets closed for Independence Day

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.
  • Minutes of Fed Reserve's June meeting released at 2 p.m.

Friday
Economics

  • U.S. unemployment rate at 8:30 a.m.
  • Latest U.S. duties on Chinese imports expected to go into effect

FDA/Biotech

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) PDUFA date for Inotersen

Posted-In: Biotech Government News Previews Politics FDA Economics Federal Reserve Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CUE + CLPS)

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
23 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Achaogen Shares Plunge
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on IONS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.