The Week Ahead: Tariffs Dominate The Headlines In Slow Market Week
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning July 2. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Economic
- Expect attention to be focused on U.S. trade policy this week, with additional tariffs against China set to go into effect Friday.
Investor Events
- IPO quiet period expiration for EVO Payments, Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP)
- Offering lockup expiration for Cue Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: CUE)
Tuesday
Economic
- U.S. new manufacturing orders at 10 a.m.
- Auto sales for June expected
- U.S. markets closed at 1 p.m. for Independence Day
Investor Events
- IPO quiet period expiration for CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS), Greensky, Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY), Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) and Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK)
Wednesday
Markets closed for Independence Day
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.
- Minutes of Fed Reserve's June meeting released at 2 p.m.
Friday
Economics
- U.S. unemployment rate at 8:30 a.m.
- Latest U.S. duties on Chinese imports expected to go into effect
FDA/Biotech
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) PDUFA date for Inotersen
