It's A Bad Day For Biotechs

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2017 10:30am   Comments
It's A Bad Day For Biotechs
Biotech stocks are off to a rough start on Thursday, especially Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG), as shares plummeted to a new 52-week low of $95.50.

Celgene reported Wednesday mixed third-quarter results, but investors appear to be fixated on the company's 2020 guidance update. The company revised its 2020 earnings per share guidance from more than $13.00 to more than $12.50 per share. Revenue for 2020 was also lowered from more than $21 billion to a new range of $19 billion to $20 billion.

Celgene's revised longer-term outlook appears to be impacting the entire sector as evidence by a 2-percent decline in the biotechnology" exchange traded fund, the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB). Another commonly used ETF to track the biotech sector, the SPDR S&P Biotech (ETF) (NYSE: XBI), was lower by over 1.5 percent.

The negative overhang from Celgene's earnings report appears to be taking precedent over favorable news. For example, Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) reported a better than expected third-quarter report and even raised its full-year fiscal 2017 outlook, but the stock was trading lower by over 1.6 percent after Thursday's opening bell.

Here is a summary of how other notable names in the biopharmaceutical space.

  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV): Down 4.11 percent at $88.00.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD): Down 1.74 percent at $78.50.
  • Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB): Down 1.75 percent at $309.11.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT): Up 0.92 percent at $48.81.

