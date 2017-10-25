Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BMO: Biogen's Risks Quickly Becoming Priced In, But This May Not Be The Bottom
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2017 12:24pm   Comments
Share:
BMO: Biogen's Risks Quickly Becoming Priced In, But This May Not Be The Bottom
Related BIIB
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2017
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises 175 Points; Identiv Shares Plunge
Dow Storms Higher Led By 3M, Caterpillar; ATV Maker Blasts Off (Investor's Business Daily)

BMO Capital Markets isn't calling the bottom on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) despite the risk to its MS franchise and Spinraza getting priced in.

With Biogen's MS franchise thesis playing out, BMO upgraded shares of the company from Market Perform to Outperform and lowered its price target from $382 to $381. 

Analyst Ian Somaiya said his upgrade is based on expectations for investor focus to once again shift to Biogen's Alzheimer's treatment candidate aducanumab, with positive updates at the Clinical Trials On Alzheimer's Disease conference, scheduled for Nov. 1-4, and BAN2401 data, due in the fourth quarter of 2017, supporting positive Phase 3 data. Aducanumab may succeed where other amyloid beta-targeting drugs have failed, Somaiya said in a Tuesday note. (See Somaiya's track record here.) 

Third-quarter revenues exceeded expectations, thanks to Spinraza sales, excluding the U.S., the analyst said. BMO projects a rapid uptake of Spinraza outside of the U.S. and maintenance dosing in the U.S. to drive growth in 2018.

The Street nmustaccount for the potential launch of AveXis Inc (NASDAQ: AVXS)'s AVXS-101 in 2018, Somaiya said. BMO projects below-consensus MS franchise sales, factoring in the launch of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG)'s ozanimod and generic Gilenya.

Amendments to aducanumab-associated deals with Eisai and Neurimmune signal confidence in the Phase 3 outcome, Somaiya said. 

"We have adjusted our model to take into account higher share of aducanumab profits in the U.S. and Europe and partner Eisai sharing 45 percent of costs starting in 2019 as well as lower royalties to Neurimmune." 

This, according to BMO, offsets lower MS sales, in particular Tecfidera, and prompted its price target reduction.

Related Links:

Attention Biotech Investors, Here's Your PDUFA Primer For October

Life (Science) Lessons: The Hows And Whos To Play Biotech

Latest Ratings for BIIB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017UBSMaintainsNeutral
Oct 2017BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Oct 2017GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BIIB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Biogen BMO Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Upgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + AVXS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2017
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises 175 Points; Identiv Shares Plunge
14 Technical Levels Discussed On Tuesday's PreMarket Prep
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; McDonald's, General Motors Earnings In Focus
Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2017
Biogen Bull Thesis Baked In, No Longer A Buy At Citi
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on BIIB

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.