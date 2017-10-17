Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Urges Buy On Antares Post-Correction

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2017 7:47am   Comments
Share:
Related ATRS
35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
The Vetr community has upgraded $ATRS to 5-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Monday upgraded its rating on Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) from 3 stars (Hold), issued four days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was unanimously positive, with 100 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The Vetr upgrade comes as share price in the biotech company has corrected after spiking to a more than three-year high of 3.89 near the start of the month when it delivered strong revenue in its second-quarter earnings report. Most of the correction occurred after the company reported a negative note from the FDA on deficiencies in its XYOSTED NDA filing. By the close of Monday's session, Antares was trading at $2.10.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target for Antares is up at $3.69, which is above the average analyst price target of $3.10. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding $ATRS in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for ATRS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2017Chardan CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2017Raymond JamesInitiates Coverage OnStrong Buy
Mar 2016JefferiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ATRS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrBiotech Upgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATRS)

35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
The Week Ahead: Earnings, Earnings, And More Earnings
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
38 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Applied Optoelectronics Drops On Q3 Warning; PhaseRx Shares Surge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on ATRS

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.