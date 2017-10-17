The Vetr crowd on Monday upgraded its rating on Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) from 3 stars (Hold), issued four days ago, to 5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was unanimously positive, with 100 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The Vetr upgrade comes as share price in the biotech company has corrected after spiking to a more than three-year high of 3.89 near the start of the month when it delivered strong revenue in its second-quarter earnings report. Most of the correction occurred after the company reported a negative note from the FDA on deficiencies in its XYOSTED NDA filing. By the close of Monday's session, Antares was trading at $2.10.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target for Antares is up at $3.69, which is above the average analyst price target of $3.10. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding $ATRS in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for ATRS Date Firm Action From To Jun 2017 Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2017 Raymond James Initiates Coverage On Strong Buy Mar 2016 Jefferies Maintains Buy View More Analyst Ratings for ATRS

